Kerala

Making State self-reliant in food production

Under KAU’s Subhiksha Keralam, scientists will guide farmers

Subhiksha Keralam, an initiative to promote self-reliance in food production in the State through productivity enhancement and effective market infrastructure, was launched on the Kerala Agricultural University campus on Friday. The programme envisages the convergence of local self-government institutions, the Agriculture Department and allied sectors, cooperatives, and research and extension agencies. It will promote production of foodgrains, pulses, spices, tubers, vegetables, milk, meat and millets for making the State self-sufficient in food production. Inaugurating the programme here on Friday, Minister for Agriculture V.S. Sunil Kumar emphasised the need for KAU scientists to take part in the agricultural development initiatives at the panchayat level. He distributed KAU’s eco-friendly vegetable kit Eka to Ollur block panchayat president Uma Devi and Madakkathara grama panchayat president P.S. Vinayan at a programme held at Ramanilayam in Thrissur, maintaining social-distancing protocols.

NRIs in farm sector

KAU Vice Chancellor R. Chandra Babu said all units under the KAU would be used to train and provide technical guidance for farmers and farming groups. KAU scientists would ensure technology support for local production of quality seeds and other agricultural inputs.

