Making right decision for higher education is a challenge, expert 

March 25, 2023 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - Thrissur

Shruthi Joy of Thrissur, who just finished her Plus Two examinations, is confused as she is yet to decide on her further studies. Though her parents want her to pursue engineering, she is interested in basic sciences. Many students end up doing wrong courses due to a lack of proper guidance or peer/parental pressure. Utmost care should be taken in the process of applying to courses too, say experts.

“Plus Two students, who are applying for 2023 entrance examinations for professional and other undergraduate courses, must take utmost care during application process as almost all are done online. It should be done either through a speedy Internet browser or through Akshaya centres. There are a lot of instances, where applications get rejected, which they realise only when they try to download the admit cards, says Dr. T.P. Sethumadhavan, education/career consultant.

“Students applying for National Eligibility-cum-entrance test (NEET ) UG 2023 for admission to medical, allied health, agriculture and veterinary courses have to register through the KEAM portal also if they are interested in securing admission in Kerala. English comprehension has to be given importance while preparing for the Central University Common entrance tests. During 2022, performance of students from Kerala in the Central University Common entrance test was abysmal. Students who are interested in Bachelor in Architecture can write JEE main second paper or NATA- National level aptitude test in architecture which will be held thrice in a year,” he points out.

Students who are interested to join for BTech in Kerala can apply through KEAM portal www.cee.kerala.gov.in. Students who are interested in B.Pharm course need to write the first paper of KEAM with Physics and Chemistry only, he explains.

Students who are preparing for NEET UG must give more weightage to Biology since 50% of the questions are from Biology. Students trying to get seats under NRI status must submit the documents as per the notifications of Commissioner of entrance examinations, Kerala, he notes.

Online allocation

“There are agencies trying to mislead parents by offering seats before entrance examinations. Never rely on this. All the seat allocations are through online allocation system. National testing agency is conducting the exam. While applying for the courses student’ s strength and weaknesses need to be taken in to account. There are instances where students are compelled to drop the courses even from medical colleges and IITS.” Recent findings reveal that over 10% of students drop studies midway. Students can prepare for IELTS or TOEFL for admission to undergraduate programme abroad. Some of the Ivy league institutions won’t insist on SAT scores now a days, he noted.