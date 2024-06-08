GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Making miracles out of donkey farm

Yadhukrishna’s venture, Miracle Donkeys, is making waves in Malabar.

Published - June 08, 2024 11:37 pm IST - KANNUR

C.P.Sajit
T.T. Yadhukrishna at his donkey farm at Olavilam, near Chokli, in Kannur.

T.T. Yadhukrishna at his donkey farm at Olavilam, near Chokli, in Kannur. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

T.T. Yadhukrishna, a 19-year-old from Olavilam, near Chokli, here is shattering stereotypes and turning heads with his donkey farm.

Contrary to the traditional notion of donkeys as symbols of stubbornness, Yadhukrishnan’s venture, Miracle Donkeys, is making waves in Malabar.

Yadhukrishna’s journey began with a determination to innovate. Drawing inspiration from his father’s cattle farm and his studies in dairy science, he saw an opportunity to innovate in dairy sector.

“Growing up in a family with a cow farm, I witnessed the challenges of rising fodder costs and plummeting milk prices. The idea of rearing donkeys struck me while studying livestock dairy science at Kalpetta,” says Yadhukrishna.

Securing support from Kerala Grameen Bank, Chokli, Yadhukrishna embarked on a mission to establish a donkey farm in the region. He travelled extensively in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, studying farms and acquiring top-quality breeds. Financing his venture by selling 20 cows from his father’s farm, he invested in Halari, a rare breed from Gujarat, and Katwadi donkey varieties.

He invested ₹25 lakh for purchasing donkeys and to construct a shed on more than half an acre. “I purchased 18 donkeys, including ten females, a male, and seven calves,” he says. Beyond financial success, his endeavour also has conservation as an objective. He ensures his donkeys are well-nourished with a diet comprising corn stalks, cornmeal, green grass, and dry grass.

Donkey milk, often likened to breast milk for its nutritional value and immunity-boosting properties, has emerged as a luxury item. The milk, prized for its skincare benefits, is a sought-after ingredient in high-end cosmetics. Customers also seek it for infants and traditional medicines.

“A donkey yields about 300-500 millilitre of milk daily, while high-breed varieties can yield up to two litres,” he says.

Yadhukrishna says milking donkeys is an arduous task. “Milking donkeys is no easy feat. Their biting and kicking tendencies make the process akin to milking 100 cows,” he says. He supplies milk to a farm in Tamil Nadu after collecting around 300 litres over three months.

Yadhukrishna sells milk locally at ₹4,000 a litre but demands higher prices, up to ₹6,000, when selling outside the State.

