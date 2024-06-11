ADVERTISEMENT

Making LP students attend school for 220 days unscientific: MP

Published - June 11, 2024 10:47 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

inaugurates KPSTA protest to Directorate of General Education

The Hindu Bureau

Benny Behanan, MP,  inaugurating a  dharna  organised by the Kerala Pradesh School Teachers’ Association to the Directorate of General Education in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday seeking revision of the school academic calendar among other issues.

The government decision to get lower primary students to attend school for 220 days, including Saturdays, was unscientific and would put an immense burden on them, Benny Behanan, MP, has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was speaking after inaugurating a march and dharna organised by the Kerala Pradesh School Teachers’ Association (KPSTA) to the Directorate of General Education seeking revision of the school academic calendar and addressing the issue of higher secondary teacher transfer here on Tuesday.

Mr. Behanan alleged that the Right to Education Act was being ignored by the government.

School education reforms introduced without scientific study or understanding students’ psychology would destroy public education. Hundreds of teacher posts were lying vacant. School were not able to function effectively in the absence of head teachers. A cut in midday meal scheme rates was choking schools financially. The number of students taking admission to public schools was decreasing every year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

KPSTA State president K. Abdul Majeed presided. All India Primary Teachers’ Federation national treasurer P. Harigovindan, KPSTA general secretary P.K. Aravindan, treasurer Vattapara Anil Kumar and other office-bearers spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US