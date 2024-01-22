Making good film a miracle, says Suhasini

January 22, 2024 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - KANNUR

Actor and director Suhasini Maniratnam inaugurated the second international film festival at Taliparamba as part of the Happiness Festival, organized by the State Film Academy, on Sunday.

In her address, she stated the challenges of creating a good film. “Filming is easy, but to make a good film is a miracle,” she said.

Suhasini highlighted the importance of storytelling with a touch of reality and expressed her belief that cinema serves as a mirror reflecting society. She said that such festivals serves as a platform for artists, reviewers, critics, and audiences to celebrate art.

Suhasini reflected on her journey in th film industry and praised the uniqueness of Malayalam cinema.

The three-day festival would feature 31 films in three theaters: Classic, Classic Crown, and Alingil Paradise. The opening film, The Old Oak by Ken Loach, set the tone for the event. Films that garnered attention at the 28th IFFK would be screened.

Suhasini presented awards for students, who achieved A grades at the State School Arts Festival, from Taliparamba constituency .