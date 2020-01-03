Making campus plastic-free, one pen at a time

The Malabar Special Police (MSP) Higher Secondary School here has said bye-bye to plastic pens. From Monday, no plastic pen will be allowed inside the campus.

As a viable alternative, the school authorities have taught the students the making of paper pens by inserting seeds of fruit-bearing trees in them. All students were given training in paper pen making under the banner of the school’s Students Police Cadet (SPC).

Each student has been asked to make and keep five pens for the rest of the academic year. An SPC team will monitor the movement of plastic pens on the campus from Monday.

The school authorities said that shifting to paper pens with seed implants was their initial step towards a total plastic-free campus. Students will be given training in the making of cloth bags in the next phase.

The students, meanwhile, celebrated their New Year with a variety of ethnic dishes.

As many as 3,200 children of MSP Higher Secondary School took part in the celebrations and paper pen making workshops.