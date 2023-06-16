Making all-out effort to achieve goal of garbage-free Kerala: M.B. Rajesh

June 16, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State is making every effort to develop a self-reliant and sustainable waste management system by ramping up the ‘Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam’ campaign to achieve the goal of garbage-free Kerala by next year, Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh has said.

Inaugurating a two-day workshop organised by the Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA) as part of the second phase of the campaign here on Friday, he said that it should be ensured that this phase of the campaign reached all sections of people. The aim of this workshop is to plan the second phase meticulously through extensive deliberations. It is also intended to take stock of the achievements and shortcomings of the first phase of the campaign besides planning the future course of action plugging the loopholes wherever necessary.

Although the project is yet to achieve all of its goals, the activities of the first phase have brought in a visible change all through the State within a short span of time, said Mr. Rajesh, inaugurating the workshop through videoconferencing.

“Infrastructure for collection, sorting and movement of non-organic waste scientifically needs to be stepped up in each local body area. It should be ensured through close monitoring that the agencies entrusted with recycling and disposal carry out their tasks properly. Though there has been a massive improvement in waste collection, we have to go a long way in fully meeting the challenge of waste segregation. Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) should be given thorough training in this regard”, he said.

He said that efforts should be initiated to make the HKS a branded initiative of Kerala. Scientific training for its members, providing them necessary equipment, uniforms, vehicles and fair wages should be ensured with the aim of transforming them into the State’s sanitation workforce. In the first phase of the campaign, 3997 HKS units have been formed. Still, the target of two activists per ward has not been achieved and for this, 40,000 people are required. Currently, there are around 31,000 active members, and in no time this shortage will be met. During the first phase of the campaign, doorstep waste collection has been increased to 80 percent, whereas the aim is to achieve 100 percent, he said.

Pointing out the significance of timely collection of garbage from homes, he said, HKS should ensure that garbage is collected from homes at least once a week and the workers should be trained on dealing with the public. It should be ensured that people make use of the distributed bio bins.

Additional Chief Secretary, Local Self Government Department, Sarada Muraleedharan, stressed the vital role played by people, especially children in achieving the target of making Kerala completely garbage-free by March 2024. She was presenting an overview of the activities initiated by the State as part of ‘Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam’ campaign.

Principal Director, Local Self Government Department (LSGD) M.G.Rajamanickam, who presided over the function, said each individual has to work towards bringing a change on the issue of waste disposal which should further reflect on the society.