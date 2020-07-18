Makeshift fish market functioned defying HC order

A makeshift fish market near Kumarichantha, from where the superspread at Poonthura and the community spread to the rest of the capital’s coastal area originated, was ordered to be closed by the Kerala High Court as far back as April 30, following a complaint of unregulated crowding and unhygienic working conditions. But, it continued to function until early July, when a fish seller from here, who had been frequenting Kanyakumari to procure fish, tested positive for COVID-19.

According to city Corporation officials, they had closed down the Kumarichantha market for renovation in March. After that, the makeshift market started functioning as a wayside vending facility, a little away from the original market, and run by the same person who had a contract for the fish-vending zone in the market.

M. Badusha, a resident of the area, filed a writ petition with the High Court in April, claiming that the unauthorised fish market functioning in the immediate vicinity of his house was attracting an uncontrollable crowd of retail vendors numbering more than 500 on a daily basis who were violating all norms of physical distancing and restrictions imposed during the lockdown.

Contempt of court

The court, in its order issued on April 30, had told the police to ensure that the illegal fish market did not function and if such instances occurred, necessary action should be initiated without fail. The resident again approached the court a few weeks later with a contempt of court petition against the Poonthura police, claiming that the illegal fish trade was continuing on the same premises maintaining a large assembly of fish traders and numerous vehicles. The court, on July 14, gave one month’s time to the police to file an affidavit regarding the allegations made in the contempt case.

According to the Poonthura police, the market was closed much before the contempt petition was moved.

“When the Kumarichantha market was closed, the person who had the contract for fish vending shifted everything to the road beside his house. It was closed too when the issues cropped up,” said the Poonthura SI.

Corporation health officials said they had received complaints regarding crowding at the market before COVID-19 cases were reported.

“It was not a market as such, but a vending zone on the street. But when we carried out the inspection, it was really crowded and steps had to be taken to reduce the crowding. It was closed down after the first case was reported from there,” a Corporation health official said.