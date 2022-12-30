Makers of Nalla Samayam booked on charge of promoting substance abuse

December 30, 2022 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kerala Excise on Friday registered a case against the makers of the film Nalla Samayam directed by Omar Lulu on the charges of promoting substance abuse. The case was registered at the Kozhikode range office of the department after reviewing the movie scenes and the content of its previously released teaser.

Excise department officials said the film’s makers, including Mr. Lulu, were charged under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Provisions under the Abkari Act were also invoked as part of the stringent legal action.

According to Excise department sources, there were several complaints against the teaser as it carried dialogues and scenes encouraging substance abuse. After the release of the film on Friday, there were fresh complaints, they said.

Excise department sources also hinted that they would initiate steps to stop the screening of the movie if the controversial portions are not removed. Meanwhile, the crew working behind the film did not respond to the legal action.