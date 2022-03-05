Maker Village wins award

March 05, 2022 21:28 IST

Maker Village, the incubator of Digital University Kerala (DUK), has bagged the first prize for Smart Incubator of the Year at the India Smart Grid Forum (ISGF) Innovation Awards 2022.

Alex P. James, professor in-charge of Maker Village and Associate Dean, DUK, received the award at a ceremony held in New Delhi on Friday. Maker Village was chosen for the award for its efforts made towards building a thriving ecosystem that supported the growth of start-ups. The award has been instituted by ISGF, a public-private partnership initiative of the Union government.

