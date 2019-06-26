Makeover for public schools in Alappuzha

As many as 22 public schools are being upgraded to international standards in the first two phases of the project funded under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

K. Anvar Sadath, vice chairman and executive director, Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), said here on Tuesday that nine schools were being developed spending ₹5 crore each. The rest 13 schools would be upgraded at a cost of ₹3 crore each.

He said the construction of the government school at Kalavoor would be completed by September.

“The Kalavoor school is being upgraded at a cost of ₹5 crore. 50% of the work has been completed so far. The work on schools at Chandiroor, Amabalappuzha and Mavelikara is progressing. We have selected a contractor for upgrading the school in Mulakuzha. All the schools will be completed by the end of this academic year,” Mr. Sadath said.

Mannanchery, Charamangalam and Cherthala South schools being developed at a cost of ₹3 crore each would be completed by December.

Mr. Sadath said the work on schools at Naluchira, Pollathai, Thirunallur, Kakkazham, Kanjikuzhy, Ramapuram and Vallikunnam had been retendered.

Two schools in Aryad and Chunakara were awaiting nod from KIIFB, he added.

Besides, officials said several measures had been taken to improve the infrastructure and quality of learning in public schools. Hi-tech and digital classrooms, science labs, mathematics labs, libraries, ideal labs and science parks were some of the facilities already set up in schools.

Going hi-tech

According to officials 2,736 classrooms in high schools and higher secondary schools in the district had been transformed into hi-tech classrooms.

Officials added that by the second week of July, hi-tech labs would be set up in all primary schools in the district.

As many as 12,577 students have joined Class 1 in public schools in the district this year.