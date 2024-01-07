Make women self-sufficient before marrying them off: Satheedevi

January 07, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Women should be made self-sufficient before they are married off, Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson P. Satheedevi has said.

She was speaking after inaugurating a seminar at Kuttichal grama panchayat as part of a Scheduled Tribe zonal camp organised by the commission on Sunday.

Though women could get married at the age of 18 legally, there was no need for any compulsion on this. Women should be given skill training through the Kudumbashree auxiliary groups, she said.

She called on parents to send their children to anganwadis and schools compulsorily. Anganwadis prepared the children for school education. Children not only received education but nutritious food also in anganwadis. Current transportation modes should all be utilised to send children to school.

The tribal community should become aware that chewing tobacco led to cancer. They should also stay away from alcohol that destroyed health and family relationships.

The State government, she said, was implementing a number of schemes for the welfare of the Scheduled Castes. These included those with a focus on education. Tribal promoters should directly interact with tribespeople to create awareness of education and welfare schemes implemented by the government so that their benefits reach the latter.

Commission member V.R. Mahilamani presided over the seminar. Kuttichal grama panchayat president G. Manikanthan was the chief guest. Commission member Indira Raveendran and director Shaji Sugunan spoke.

S. Shinu, senior superintendent, Dr. Ambedkar Memorial Residential School, Kattela, spoke on ‘Projects and policies of Schedules Tribe localities’ and B. Girish, Excise Preventive Officer, Aryanad range, on ‘Perils of substance abuse.’

