Kerala

Make vaccines available for free, says Sonia

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has directed Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs of the party to strive to make available COVID vaccines free of cost to everyone.

She was addressing party MPs on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden cited the need to make adequate quantity of vaccines available in Kerala. He lauded the role being played by Youth Congress activists in providing oxygen, medicines and food to COVID-affected people. Mr. Eden also apprised Ms. Gandhi of the Doctor on Call programme that he has begun.

