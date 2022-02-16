Make use of post-pandemic opportunities: Tharoor

Unheard of opportunities being thrown open, says MP

Unheard of opportunities being thrown open, says MP

MALAPPURAM

Shashi Tharoor, MP, has called upon the youth to make the best use of the opportunities being thrown up by the post-COVID-19 scenario. The world had a lot to learn from the sufferings it underwent during the COVID-19 period, and studies were needed to correctly evaluate and make use of the post-pandemic scenario, he said.

Inaugurating a three-day seminar on “The new normal: crisis resilience and reinvention” at Amal College of Advanced Studies, Nilambur, on Tuesday, Dr. Tharoor exhorted the students to make the best out of the crisis the world was going through. He said many unheard of opportunities were being thrown open by the pandemic.

Presiding over the function, P.V. Abdul Wahab, MP, said that the current generation was in a way lucky to get exposed to a new world where everything would be a new normal.

Former Finance Minister Thomas Isaac, Institute of Cost Accounts of India Financial Service Board chairman Chittaranjan Chattopadhyay, Nilanthi Rajapakse from the University of Sri Jayewardenepura, Sri Lanka; and T.T. Sreekumar, director of the Educational Multimedia Research Centre at the English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad, led different sessions at the seminar.

Former Union Minister Jayaram Ramesh, Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan and several other academics will address the seminar, which will conclude on Thursday.