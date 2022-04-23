Make use of new trends in employment opportunities: CM

Office of Non-Resident Indians' (Keralites) Commission inaugurated

Non-resident Keralites should make use of new trends that have emerged globally in the labour sector in the post-COVID scene, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday.

New opportunities have emerged in traditional labour destinations. Skill development is needed to tap these opportunities, the Chief Minister said, inaugurating the office of the Non-Resident Indians' (Keralites) Commission at the NORKA headquarters here.

The Chief Minister termed it an achievement that the State was able to transform the Loka Kerala Sabha into a success. It has enabled the State to seek the assistance of experts and scholars in different issues. The participation of non-resident Keralites should be ensured in the development of the State, the Chief Minister said.

The government was able to intervene effectively in alleviating the hardships faced by NRKs during the pandemic. Steps had been taken to make necessary amendments to industrial policies and rules to facilitate entrepreneurship. Technical difficulties had been removed for starting enterprises up to ₹10 crore, he said.

The office of the Non-Resident Indians' (Keralites) Commission functioning at the NORKA headquarters will prove a big advantage in dealing with NRK-related issues, NORKA resident vice chairman P. Sreeramakrishnan said.

Commission chairperson P. D. Rajan presided. NORKA Principal Secretary Suman Billa, NORKA Welfare Board CEO M. Radhakrishnan, and other officials were present.