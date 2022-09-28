Make sure there is no delay in extending government services to people: CM

There should be no delays in making government services available to people, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

At a meeting of District Collectors and department heads here on Wednesday, he said government officials should take special care to ensure that there was better coordination between departments so that services were provided in a more efficient and speedy manner to the public.

There should be a definite mechanism for redressing public’s grievances at the district-level, Mr. Vijayan said. The government was particular that there should be no situation wherein people were driven from one office to the another to redress their complaints or to avail themselves of services. The District Collectors should make it a personal responsibility and intervene to ensure that the public was not put through distress, he said.

District administrations should also make it a priority to complete the tasks that were listed in the two 100-day programmes of the government.

Mr. Vijayan also said that the delays in land acquisition for various development projects of the State be avoided. Proper compensation should be given on time to those who give up their land for development projects.

The projects announced in the Budget should be completed ion a time-bound manner. He said that the Coffee Park project in Wayanad was yet to be taken forward. The district administration should work with the panchayats to resolve problems like flooding or water stagnation.

He reminded officials that they should always be aware that government services were not charity but a right of the people. Though most district collectors were playing a proactive role in resolving issues that affected the people, there were also rare complaints that collectors were not intervening, Mr. Vijayan said.

The two-day meeting has on agenda 55 items related to various development projects in the State. Ministers, senior bureaucrats, and the Chief Secretary, are participating in the deliberations.