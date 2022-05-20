Make stand clear on murder convicts, Jamat tells IUML

Life imprisonment for 21 League workers for killing Sunni brothers

Life imprisonment for 21 League workers for killing Sunni brothers

MALAPPURAM

The Kerala Muslim Jamat (KMJ) has asked the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leadership to make its stand clear with regard to protecting the IUML men who were sentenced for the murder of two Sunni workers at Kallamkuzhi in 2013.

IUML State secretary P.M.A. Salam, in a recent statement, had said that the party would continue to protect the convicts.

Twenty-five IUML workers were sentenced to life imprisonment by Additional District and Sessions Court IV on Monday last in connection with the murder of Sunni brothers Kunhi Hamza and Nooruddin.

“IUML State president Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal should make the party’s stand clear whether he agrees with the statement of Mr. Salam that the party would continue to protect the killers,” said KMJ district president Koottampara Abdurahman Darimi while presiding over a meeting here.

The Muslim Jamat criticised the IUML for not condemning murders and rejecting those involved in criminal acts. “If the IUML does not change its attitude and stand, it will be a shame on the Muslim community,” the KMJ leaders said.

P.M. Mustafa Kodur, M.N. Kunhahamed Haji, C.K.U. Moulavi, Vadassery Hasan Musliar, Oorakam Abdurahman Saqafi, K.K.S. Thangal, Syed Swalahuddin Bukhari, P.K.M. Saqafi, P.S.K. Darimi, Alavikutty Faizy, P.K. Mohammed Basheer, and K.P. Jamal spoke.