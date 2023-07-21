Make rice available to Kerala through OMSS, Minister tells Centre

July 21, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil has asked the Union government to make available to the State rice at low rates from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) through the Open Market Sales Scheme (OMSS) to control rice price.

A scheme to provide rice to States at low rates through the OMSS was discontinued by the Union government recently.

Wholesale dealers and retailers in the State can at present participate in a tender and buy rice from the FCI at low rates.

The Minister last week met Union Minister for Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal and handed over a letter seeking an increase in the State’s share of rice in connection with Onam.

The Minister directed FCI officials to ensure the availability of parboiled rice and raw rice to ration card-holders in the State for Onam. The direction was given at a meeting convened by the Minister in the wake of reports that there was a decrease in distribution of parboiled rice in some districts.

The Minister wanted steps to be taken to increase the State’s tide-over rice quota given the enhanced demand during Onam.