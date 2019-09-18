The Kerala Women’s Commission (KWC) has recommended that the State government make pre- and post-marital counselling compulsory in view of the rising number of divorce cases and psychological issues in families.

“We have come across several cases where family members, especially women, are facing psychological issues,” KWC member E.M. Radha told The Hindu. She was speaking on the sidelines of an adalat held at the collectorate on Tuesday.

Citing the cases of two government school teachers, who attended the adalat, she said the husband wanted divorce from wife as she distrusted him.

However, their children wished to remain together. It was found that both were suspected to have dual personality.

They seemed to be having a psychological problem and needed counselling, she added. Even their children were apparently affected by stress and needed counselling, Ms. Radha pointed out.

In many other cases, young couples were found uncompromising on minor issues and wanted to end their relationships, she added.

A common trend

Change in lifestyle, self-sufficiency, and economic independence have brought a huge change in the mindset of people, Ms. Radha said, adding that the trend appeared common across the State.

“Though premarital counselling is common in Christian marriages and in a few other communities, it has mostly remained religious,” Mr. Radha observed. But it could be extended and made compulsory for all pre- and post-marriage couples, she noted.

Middle-aged people

The issues are not just confined to young couples but have been found prevalent among middle-aged people too.

Earlier, the commission member noted that more women had been approaching the commission with property and financial disputes.

32 cases disposed of

The adalat considered as many as 77 cases, of which 32 cases were disposed of, six were reported for further inquiry and action, while 39 cases will be taken up in next adalat, she informed.