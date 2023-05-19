Make paddy procurement process transparent: expert panel chief

May 19, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The expert committee on paddy procurement held a meeting here on Friday to address the issues of farmers and other stakeholders.

Committee chairman V.K. Baby said all technicalities—from registration of farmers to the arrival of the product in public distribution system—should be made transparent.

“There is no doubt that farmers should get the reward for their sweat,” he said, adding they held discussions with the farmers to understand the problems being faced by them.

Mr. Baby said everyone should strive for a deserving role for the farmers. He said all options would be examined to ensure that the paddy produced by the farmers reached the market as a good product under their supervision.

Speaking at the meeting, Karshaka Congress district committee president B. Iqbal demanded that a permanent procurement system should be in place, as paddy was to be procured twice a year. He also demanded that the government allocated the fund needed for paddy procurement in the annual budget. Tenders inviting rice mills should be made e-tender, and mills from other States should also be considered, he said.

Mr. Iqbal’s demands included increasing of the paddy price to ₹35 a kilogram, fixing the procurement price in proportion to the cost of production, making available in time the sacks needed for filling the paddy, making the mills collecting the paddy pay the price of loading, and procurement of the entire paddy produced by all farmers big and small.

Presenting a memorandum before the committee, National Farmers Protection Committee general secretary Pandiyode Prabhakaran said that a procurement calendar should be prepared and the Supplyco should strictly adhere to it.

Agreements should be made with rice mills well before the procurement, and the farmers should be given the payment for the procured paddy without any delay.

Mr. Prabhakaran said it used to take two weeks for harvesting five acres of paddy before the arrival of the harvesting machine. But now things had changed. “Five acres of paddy can be harvested in six to eight hours. But drying this paddy so quickly is very hard, especially during the first crop. Therefore, the government should consider procuring paddy with 19% moisture. The farmers are even willing to waive three kilos of paddy per 100 kg if the moisture is considered at 20%,” he said.

Replying to the farmers, Mr. Baby said he would include all their demands in his report to be given to the government. Expert committee special officer L.R. Arathi, Deputy Director of Agriculture P. Sindhu Devi, District Principal Agricultural Officer T.D. Meena, Additional District Magistrate K. Manikandan, Supplyco and Agriculture department officials, and farmers attended the meet.