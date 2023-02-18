Make Kerala attractive for investors, says Tharoor

February 18, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

Attributing the wave of migration from Kerala to the high unemployment rates in the State, Shashi Tharoor, MP, on Saturday called on the younger generation to make Kerala an attractive destination for investors.

Addressing a session at the Maramon Convention in Kozhencherry, Mr. Tharoor said that investors were weary of the recurring strikes and hartals in Kerala. “Kerala should become a hartal-free State to draw more investment. Only about 2,000 factories have come up in the State over a period of one-and-a-half decades while in Tamil Nadu, the number of new industrial units in just a year stands at 17,784,’’ he said.

For a younger Cabinet

He also used the occasion to highlight the need for youngsters to increasingly participate in the political discourse. “The gap between the average age of population and the average age of the Cabinet is one of the largest in the country. In India, the population’s average age is 28 and the Cabinet’s average age is 63,” he said.

Mr. Tharoor was of the view that at least five seats should be reserved for those below the age of 30 in Parliament. Kerala too could think about making such a move.

Migration of students

About the migration of students from Kerala to foreign countries, he said that school education in Kerala was the best in the country. “But there is a mismatch between what the education system does and what our job system seeks. Teachers should not teach students what to think but how to think. What we need is a well-formed mind. If you teach children how to think, they will face unfamiliar problems with confidence and move forward,” he said.