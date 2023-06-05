Make Kerala a fully waste-free State, Minister urges local bodies

June 05, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Urging local bodies to be uncompromising in their efforts to make Kerala a completely waste-free State, Minister for Local Self-Governments (LSG) M.B. Rajesh has said that legal measures should also be strengthened as awareness programmes alone will not be enough. He was speaking after the State-level inauguration of the Haritha Sabhas organised by the department in continuation of the rapid action plan launched to keep the State clean and litter-free.

The sabhas are aimed at evaluating the outcome of the zero-waste State campaign launched in March as well as to lay down the road map for taking the plan forward.

Mr. Rajesh said that the government and the local bodies are carrying out many activities for waste management. But the success of such activities requires the full support of the people. Source-level waste management should be further improved. The government aims at making all the local bodies in the State waste-free by 2024. The progress of the work in all the three phases of the campaign for a garbage-free New Kerala campaign will be evaluated accurately. Navakerala Haritha Sabha will be organised on November 1. On November 14, Navakerala Children’s Day Haritha Sabhas will be organised and the children will evaluate the report of the local bodies, he said.

Transport Minister Antony Raju, who presided over the function, said that a garbage-free Kerala is possible with the participation of the people. Every department is trying to reduce the level of pollution and overcome environmental issues.

The KSRTC is switching to electric buses to reduce air pollution. Fifty electric buses have already been purchased. In addition, 113 electric buses will be purchased next month. With this, there will be 163 electric buses in Thiruvananthapuram city. The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has sanctioned ₹814 crore to the KSRTC. A large percentage of the buses purchased through this will be electric buses. Boats used for water transport are being converted into electric and solar boats, he said.

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran, V.K.Prasanth, MLA, LSG department additional chief secretary Sarada Muraleedharan and Corporation officials were among those present.