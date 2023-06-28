HamberMenu
Make July 3 a holiday, says church

KU, MGU, and CU postpone all examinations slated to be held on July 3 as the day is observed by Christians as Dukhrana (St. Thomas Memorial Day)

June 28, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

The Syro-Malabar Public Affairs Commission has urged Kerala University, Mahatma Gandhi University and Calicut University to postpone all examinations slated to be held on July 3 as the day is observed by Christians as Dukhrana (St. Thomas Memorial Day).  

In a letter to the Vice-Chancellors of these universities, Archbishop Andrews Thazhath said it was an important day for Christians and Christian educational institutions declare a holiday on that day and make a Saturday working day in lieu.  

However, the universities in Kerala have scheduled examinations in affiliated colleges on July 3. The archbishop said it was a denial of religious rights of Christian teachers and students to have examinations conducted on July 3 and urged the universities to reschedule these exams.

