Make IIT report on Kozhikode KSRTC bus terminal public, says Congress

January 25, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - Kozhikode

A team from IIT-Madras reportedly informed the government that over 90% of the structure’s pillars, 80% beams, and 18 slabs were very weak

The Hindu Bureau

Kozhikode District Congress Committee president K. Praveen Kumar has demanded that the State government release the report of the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-Madras) on the faulty construction of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus terminal-cum-shopping complex in Kozhikode city.

He told the media on Wednesday that there was some mystery behind the government keeping the report under wraps. Mr. Praveen Kumar’s remarks came against the backdrop of a team led by P. Alagusundaramoorthy, Professor, Structural Engineering, IIT-Madras, reportedly suggesting to the government to strengthen the structure. The team is learnt to have informed the government that over 90% of its pillars, 80% beams, and 18 slabs were very weak. Around ₹30 crore would have to be spent for strengthening the building. The team has also reportedly told the government to impose a fine on the architect who designed the bus terminal-cum-shopping complex at Mavoor Road Junction.

Mr. Praveen Kumar, however, alleged that the government was trying to put the blame on the architect to hide the faulty construction. “R.K. Ramesh, the architect, is known to be a man of integrity. By blaming him, the government is trying to save someone else,” the Congress leader alleged. If the report of IIT-Madras on the Palarivattom flyover can be made public, why should the report on the KSRTC bus terminal be kept a secret, Mr. Praveen Kumar asked.

