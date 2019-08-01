Make for responsible person, MYL leader tells Wahab

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is on a damage control mode after P.V. Abdul Wahab, the only representative of the party in the Rajya Sabha, skipped the debate on the critical Triple Talaq Bill over which a substantial section of the Muslim community is concerned..

Muslim Youth League national vice president Panakkad Moyin Ali Shihab Thangal on Thursday criticised Mr. Wahab, known for his close association with the Panakkad Thangal family, for being absent when he was called to speak on the Bill. Mr. Wahab, who arrived late in the Upper House, was not allowed to speak by the Rajya Sabha chairperson.

The Thangal while speaking to a section of journalists criticised Mr. Wahab for being irresponsible and also asked him to quit his post so that a responsible person could take his position.

Resentment in party

His statement comes when the IUML leadership is struggling to forget the episode on the resentment that was brewing in the party over the absence of IUML national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty during the crucial voting in the Lok Sabha during the previous term last year.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage ) BILL was passed in the Rajya Sabha with 99 votes in favour and 84 against as the ruling BJP-led NDA which lacked a majority in the upper house was helped by the absence of some Opposition members, including the Congress, the SP and the BSP. President Ram Nath Kovind gave assent to the Bill which was gazetted on Wednesday

The Bill had failed to make it through the Upper House earlier this year although it was passed in the Lok Sabha in the previous term. The Opposition parties had pointed out that Bill in the current form could be misused against Muslim men and they had demanded that the Bill be reviewed by a parliamentary committee.