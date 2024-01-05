GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Make children aware of duties too, child rights panel tells teachers

January 05, 2024 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Teachers should be able to make students aware of duties along with rights, Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson K.V. Manoj Kumar has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating a one-day training organised by the commission and the Police department on Friday for teachers with Student Police Cadet project responsibility in the Thiruvananthapuram Rural limits.

Mr. Manoj Kumar said children’s development, survival, care, and protection were society’s responsibility. Besides intervening in instances of violation of rights, the child rights commission advised the government on policy matters. Steps were being taken to create awareness of child protection laws in society. Awareness programmes would be organised in association with Kudumbashree and other organisations for this, he said.

Special attention should be paid to children between the ages of one and six when their mental development happens. Teachers should take special attention to maintain children’s dignity and values, he said.

Commission members N. Sunanda and Jalajamol T.C., Deputy Superintendent of Police V.T. Rashid, and sub-inspector S.V. Devkumar spoke on the occasion. A class on children’s rights and laws was conducted by Sreenesh S. Anil, programme coordinator, Kaval project, State Child Protection Society.

