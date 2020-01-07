Makarasamkrama puja at 2 a.m. on Jan. 15

This year’s Makarasamkrama puja at the Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala will be held at 2 a.m. on January 15.

The sanctum sanctorum that opens in the afternoon on January 14 will not be closed till 2.30 a.m. the next day.

Melsanthi A.K. Sudheer Namboodiri will close the sanctum, singing the sacred lullaby, Harivarasanam, viswamohanom… after completing the rituals in connection with the Makarasankrama puja at 2.30 a.m. on the Makaravilaku day.

The sanctum will be reopened at 4 a.m. for the daily rituals.

Sabarimala continued to witness heavy rush of devotees on Tuesday.

Pilgrims waited for six to seven hours on the trekking path to have darshan of the deity.

Ambulances

District Collector P.B. Noohu has issued orders taking over the ambulances of 11 private hospitals in the district for four days in connection with the Makaravilakku festival.

These ambulances will be positioned at Laha, Vadasserikkara, Plappally, Ranni-Perinad, Nilackal base camp, transit camp of Pathanamthitta municipality, and at Elavumkal from January 13 to 15.

The Duty Magistrate at Pampa has enforced restriction on cooking of food at open spaces along the traditional trekking path leading to Sabarimala.

The Kerala State Electricity Board will instal 600 electric lamps along the Pampa-Sannidhanam path during the Makaravilaku festival, in addition to the existing 4,000 lamps.

Medical care

As many as 11,434 persons have sought medical assistance at various government hospitals at Sabarimala Sannidhanam since the beginning of the Makaravilakku festival season on December 30.

Of them, 1,680 were cardiac patients in the age group of 20 yeas to 76 years, according to Health department sources.