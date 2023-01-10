HamberMenu
Makara Pongala festival in Ponmudi on January 15

January 10, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
The Seethatheertham temple in Ponmudi.

The Makara Pongala festival at the Seethatheertham temple in Ponmudi will be held on January 15.

Scores of Kani tribespeople from various parts of Nedumangad taluk, including Palode, Vithura, Kallar and Kulathupuzha, will offer Pongala on the occasion. The temple, run by the Ponmudi Seethatheertham Temple Kanikkar Trust, is situated on a picturesque valley around 1 km off the Ponmudi Upper Sanatorium.

The rituals will begin with a ‘Gothra achara’ puja to the accompaniment of ‘Chaattu paattu’ (tribal music) and ‘chendamelam’. This will be followed by the offering of the Pongala to the deity.

Except on the festival day, entry to the temple is restricted through a permit, costing ₹2,000, issued by the Forest department and the Vana Samrakshana Samithi.

