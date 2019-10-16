‘Majority of Sabarimala pilgrims communists’

A majority of people visiting the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple are communists, CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has said.

“The CPI(M) has never opposed the religious beliefs of people. The people greeted me with ‘Lal Salam’ when I visited Sabarimala during my tenure as the Home Minister,” Mr. Balakrishnan said on Wednesday.

He said that members of the Nair Service Society owing allegiance to the Left Democratic Front (LDF) would continue to support the front.

‘Spreading lies’

On the controversy surrounding the “feast” allegedly arranged by the family of LDF candidate in the Aroor Assembly constituency Manu C. Pulickal for the soldiers of Sir C.P. Ramaswamy Aiyar, he said that Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullappally Ramachandran was spreading lies. The CPI(M) leader called Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala “pashanam varkey.”

Addressing an election convention meeting of the LDF candidate, Mr. Balakrishnan said that the Congress had lost the political strength to oppose the BJP in the country.

“The Congress is an Opposition party that supports BJP in Parliament. Congress’s failure is behind the RSS flexing its muscles,” Mr. Balakrishnan said.