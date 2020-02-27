Majority of party workerswith me, claims Anoop

Kozhikode

27 February 2020 23:20 IST

Nearly a week after a section of the Kerala Congress (Jacob) activists led by its chairman Johny Nellore decided to join the Joseph faction of the Kerala Congress (M), party leader Anoop Jacob, MLA, has claimed that he still enjoys the support of a majority of party workers and leaders in the State.

He told the media on Thursday that functionaries of 11 of the 14 district committees and 11 State secretaries were with him.

However, Jomon Kunnumpuram, Naveen Sebastian and Mathew Pullyattel Tharakan, State general secretaries, Kerala Youth Front (Jacob), declared that they were joining the Joseph faction.

