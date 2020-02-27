Majority of party workerswith me, claims Anoop

Nearly a week after a section of the Kerala Congress (Jacob) activists led by its chairman Johny Nellore decided to join the Joseph faction of the Kerala Congress (M), party leader Anoop Jacob, MLA, has claimed that he still enjoys the support of a majority of party workers and leaders in the State.
He told the media on Thursday that functionaries of 11 of the 14 district committees and 11 State secretaries were with him.
However, Jomon Kunnumpuram, Naveen Sebastian and Mathew Pullyattel Tharakan, State general secretaries, Kerala Youth Front (Jacob), declared that they were joining the Joseph faction.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.