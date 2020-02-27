Kerala

Majority of party workerswith me, claims Anoop

Nearly a week after a section of the Kerala Congress (Jacob) activists led by its chairman Johny Nellore decided to join the Joseph faction of the Kerala Congress (M), party leader Anoop Jacob, MLA, has claimed that he still enjoys the support of a majority of party workers and leaders in the State.

He told the media on Thursday that functionaries of 11 of the 14 district committees and 11 State secretaries were with him.

However, Jomon Kunnumpuram, Naveen Sebastian and Mathew Pullyattel Tharakan, State general secretaries, Kerala Youth Front (Jacob), declared that they were joining the Joseph faction.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 27, 2020 11:21:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/majority-of-party-workerswith-me-claims-anoop/article30935831.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY