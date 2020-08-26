Majority in UDF wants Mani faction out

A meeting of the UDF slated for September 3 is likely to formalise the decision

With a major section in the United Democratic Front (UDF) taking umbrage at the decision of the Kerala Congess (M) led by Jose K. Mani to abstain from the no-confidence motion, speculations are rife about the party moving out of the coalition.

According to sources, a meeting of the UDF slated to be held on September 3 is most likely to formalise the decision to expel the Mani group, except in case any dramatic development. The UDF, which is exasperated over the abstinence of two faction MLAs in the voting on the floor, is coordinating the move to oust the faction.

The Mani group, on the other hand, appear unfazed considering that the coalition had already announced its decision to expel the party. “We had no other option as the UDF convener had already announced publicly the decision to keep us out. Further, there was no initiative to bring us back into the coalition. Having ousted from the UDF already, we were left with no option but to abstain from the proceedings in the Assembly. Instead of making an ultimatum to vote for the UDF, they should have initiated steps to settle down the issues,” said a Mani group leader.

Meanwhile, reports are also doing the rounds that a section in the Mani faction is keen on migrating to the LDF camp. The statement issued by N. Jayaraj, MLA, a Mani group leader, is regarded as a pointer to this.

“The KC(M) need not have to learn anything about the political legacy of K.M. Mani from anyone else. The party has taken a stance which clearly upheld its political identity. It was the UDF, which in violation of all political propriety, unilaterally ousted us from the coalition,” he said.

The MLA also sought to dismiss a warning by the UDF convener that there would be no more softening of stance towards the KC(M). “Let the time decide on whether the stance they had adopted towards us from the time of the Pala byelection was indeed soft in nature,” he added.