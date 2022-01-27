Major tourist destinations to get a revamp

Aim is to stimulate and strengthen sector

The Tourism department will revamp a string of major destinations, including Bekkal, Thekkady, and Munnar, as part of its efforts to stimulate and strengthen the sector.

While comprehensive development plans will be prepared for some, innovative and ecofriendly additions will be introduced at others. "At present, we are conducting destination reviews and interactions attended by Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas, higher officials, and industry stakeholders. Based on the issues and suggestions, a work plan will be prepared for all key destinations," says an official.

Kovalam, Varkala, and Fort Kochi are among the other destinations that will be reviewed and revamped as part of the ongoing process. “Since promoting domestic tourism is a priority, there is also a plan to bring tour operators from other States to see the revamped facilities,” he adds.

Apart from focussing on traditional destinations, the department is also chalking out a plan to attract culture and heritage lovers from all parts. Besides sightseeing, packages that celebrate Kerala culture and history will be introduced to enhance the overall tourist experience.

"The proposed Malabar literary circuit with its unexplored potential is an example and we expect a steady inflow of tourists to such destinations," he says.

Many panchayats have already identified local destinations as per a directive of the department and they too will be considered while developing new tourist spots. While specific plans will be formulated for each destination, steps have been taken to expedite ongoing works and explore the possibilities to ensure maximum comfort for visitors.

"A volley of problems that include inadequate parking facility, poor infrastructure and issues related to waste management system came up during the reviews. Though we have limitations in forest areas such as Thekkady, we are looking at innovative solutions. The department will coordinate with local self-government Institutions while addressing such issues," he adds.

Another plan of the department is to conduct regular training programmes for guides, taxi drivers, and others to make the destinations 100% tourist-friendly.