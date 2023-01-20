ADVERTISEMENT

Major tourism plan on the anvil for Varkala beach

January 20, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

More police personnel, lifeguards to be deployed. Tendering process for water sports enters last phase.

The Hindu Bureau

A comprehensive project will be prepared to develop Varkala beach and surroundings to international standards and ensure the safety of tourists. At present, services of the police and lifeguards are utilised for visitors’ safety. With an increase in the number of visitors, including those from neighbouring States, a project to set up a unit of tourism police, including women police personnel, is also envisaged.

This was decided at a review meeting chaired by V. Joy, MLA, to decide projects to provide more facilities to tourists at Varkala.

24x7 CCTV surveillance

The meeting decided to strengthen inspections by the police and the excise to curb substance abuse in Varkala. An awareness campaign against drug abuse would be held among tourists too. The Varkala beach and surroundings are under 24x7 CCTV surveillance. Street lights too have been set up. A special team comprising the District Development Commissioner and the District Tourism Promotion Council secretary will conduct inspections to identify areas that lack CCTV cameras and street lights. Security measures will be enhanced in these areas.

More lifeguards would be deployed so that tourists could enter the sea safely. More police personnel would be deployed and patrolling ensured for safety of tourists. A tourism club on the lines of the one at Akkulam was under consideration.

Tendering to arrange water sports on Varkala and Kappil beaches was in the last phase. District Collector Geromic George; District Development Commissioner Anukumari; DTPC Secretary Sharon Veettil; Varkala Deputy Superintendent of Police P.J. Martin, and officials of various departments attended the meeting.

