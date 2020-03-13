Major tourism destinations in Wayanad closed

KALPETTA

13 March 2020 01:12 IST

Entry of visitors to dams to be stopped

Major tourism destinations in the district were closed to tourists on Thursday in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Secretary, Kerala Dam Safety Authority and Chief Engineer (Water Resources Department) said in separate releases that all tourism activities would be stopped, including entry of the public and tourists to the premises of the Banasura Sagar and Karapuzha dams respectively, with immediate effect.

No to celebrations

Meanwhile, a meeting convened by District Collector Adeela Abdulla decided to avoid celebrations in connection with the Valliyoorkavu Sree Bhagavathi temple festival, a major festival in the district, to be held from March 14 to 28. However, the temple rituals would be held as usual.

Advertising

Advertising