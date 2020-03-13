Major tourism destinations in Wayanad closed

Major tourism destinations in the district were closed to tourists on Thursday in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Secretary, Kerala Dam Safety Authority and Chief Engineer (Water Resources Department) said in separate releases that all tourism activities would be stopped, including entry of the public and tourists to the premises of the Banasura Sagar and Karapuzha dams respectively, with immediate effect.
No to celebrations
Meanwhile, a meeting convened by District Collector Adeela Abdulla decided to avoid celebrations in connection with the Valliyoorkavu Sree Bhagavathi temple festival, a major festival in the district, to be held from March 14 to 28. However, the temple rituals would be held as usual.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.