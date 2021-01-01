Major reshuffle in top ranks of Kerala Police

The Kerala government has engineered a major reshuffle in the top ranks of the State police department. Sudheesh Kumar has been promoted to the grade of Director General of Police, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB).
B. Sandhya is the new Additional Director General of Police, Fire and Rescue Services Department.
Police academy director
Yogesh Gupta, ADGP, Headquarters, is managing director, Kerala State Beverages Corporation. Shaik Darvesh Sahib, ADGP, is the new director of Kerala Police Academy.
S. Sreejith is ADGP, Crimes, and nodal officer, community policing projects. Vijay S. Sakhare is ADGP, Law and Order. Anil Kanth, ADGP, Crimes, is the new Road Safety Commissioner. Gajulavarthi Sparjan Kumar is the Inspector General of Police, Crime.
C.H. Nagaraju is promoted as IG and posted as new Commissioner of Police, Kochi. P. Vijayan is the new IG, Coastal Police. A. Akbar is the new DIG, Thrissur Range.
K.B. Ravi is the District Police Chief, Kollam Rural. P.V. Rajeev is the new District Police Chief, Pathanamthitta. Sujtih Das is the new DPC, Palakkad. R. Ilangovan is the new Commissioner of Police, Kannur City.
