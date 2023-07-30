Major reshuffle in top brass of police

July 30, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State government has engineered a major reshuffle in the top echelons of the police. The rejig comes in the wake of the retirement of ADGP Tomin Thachankary.

T.K. Vinod Kumar has been promoted to the grade of Director General of Police and posted as Director, Vigilance & Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Manoj Abraham, Additional Director General of Police, Vigilance, has been transferred and posted as Additional Director General of Police, Intelligence.

ADVERTISEMENT

K. Padmakumar, Director General of Prisons & Correctional Services, has been transferred and posted as Director General, Fire & Rescue Services.

From August 1

The General Administration department on Sunday issued orders announcing the transfers and postings with effect from August 1.

A. Akbar, Inspector General of Police, Traffic & Road Safety Management, is transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police & Commissioner of Police, Kochi City.

H. Venkatesh, Additional Director General of Police, Crimes, is given full additional charges of the post of Inspector General of Police, Cyber Operations and Inspector General of Police, State Crime Records Bureau.

K. Sethu Raman, Inspector General of Police & Commissioner of Police, Kochi City, is transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police, North Zone.

M.R. Ajithkumar, Additional Director General of Police, Law & Order, is given full additional charge of the post of Additional Director General of Police, Armed Police Battalions.

Balram Kumar Upadhyay, Additional Director General of Police, Headquarters, is transferred and posted as Director General of Prisons & Correctional Services.

P. Prakash, Inspector General of Police, Intelligence, is transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police, Kerala State Human Rights Commission.

Neeraj Kumar Gupta, Inspector General of Police, North Zone, is transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police, Headquarters.

Sanjeeb Kumar Patjoshi, Director General, Fire & Rescue Services, is placed at the disposal of the Home Department for being appointed as Chairman & Managing Director, Kerala Police Housing & Construction Corporation Limited, on State deputation.

Putta Vimaladitya, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Kannur Range, is transferred and posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Anti-Terrorist Squad.

Thomson Jose, Deputy Inspector General of Police, on repatriation from Central deputation, is posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Kannur Range.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.