Major reforms for engineering courses

The A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has done away with the system of fixing minimum pass marks in internal assessment for its undergraduate engineering courses.

Introducing major changes in its assessment system, the academic council of the university has decreased the total number of credits from 182 to 162. The number of theory papers will come down from 45 to 38. The academic reforms, which will be implemented with immediate effect, is applicable to all students admitted this academic year.

While each theory paper will have a maximum of 150 marks, the semester examinations conducted by the university will carry 100 marks and internal assessment a maximum of 50 marks.

The requirement that to clear the semester students should secure a minimum of 22.5 marks through internal assessment alone has been discarded. As a result, students will secure a pass by gaining a minimum of 75 marks out of 150, provided have an attendance of at least 75%.

Non-credit must courses

The university has also decided to oversee the practical examinations in engineering colleges. External examiners deployed by the university will participate in practical examinations from the third semester. While practicals will carry a maximum of 75 marks, a minimum of 30 marks will be required to secure a pass.

To diversify curriculum, the KTU will introduce non-credit mandatory courses in the third and fourth semesters. The subjects include Constitution of India, Professional Ethics, Industrial Safety, Sustainable Engineering, and Disaster Mitigation and Management.

Honours criteria

The meeting of the Academic Council, chaired by Vice Chancellor M.S. Rajasree, also struck down the ‘Institutional Eligibility’ clause that restricted the scope of the BTech (Honours) programme to 25 National Board of Accreditation (NBA)-accredited colleges, leaving over 100 institutions outside its ambit.

The reform enables students of institutions across the State to register for BTech (Honours) and opt for elective courses offered by the respective colleges.