GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Major political fronts in Kerala demand to reschedule Palakkad bypolls

Congress, CPI(M), and BJP seek postponement of the byelection in the Palakkad Assembly constituency as it is coinciding with the Kalpathy Rathotsavam

Updated - October 15, 2024 08:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The three major political fronts on Tuesday demanded rescheduling of the byelection in the Palakkad Assembly constituency to another date as it coincides with the Kalpathy Rathotsavam festival. The Election Commission has decided to hold byelections in the Palakkad and Chelakkara assembly constituencies as well as the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency on November 13.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan wrote a letter to the Election Commission (EC) requesting it to reschedule the byelection as the occasion has been commemorated for generations, and devotees flood the streets in large numbers. Holding bypolls during the festival would cause significant bottlenecks for the people of Palakkad who consider the festival prestigious, he said.

Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener T.P. Ramakrishnan said that the EC should consider rescheduling as the current date of the byelection coincides with the festival.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran also made a similar request to the Election Commission to postpone the byelection in Palakkad to November 20 in view of the Kalpathy Rathotsavam. Mr. Surendran said that the Kalpathy festival would affect the voter participation in the byelection scheduled for November 13.

With inputs from The Hindu Palakkad Bureau

Published - October 15, 2024 07:53 pm IST

Related Topics

Kerala / Palakkad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.