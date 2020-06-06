Kerala

Major mosques to remain closed

Adherence to COVID-19 protocol will be tough, say community leaders

Major mosques, especially those located in cities and towns, will remain closed to the faithful, though the government has allowed places of worship to reopen from June 9.

The committees that run major juma masjids in the State, which attract a large congregation during daily prayers and Friday prayers, have decided to wait as the pandemic threat is not conducive to their reopening. Mosques in suburbs where believers are familiar to each other will be reopened on Tuesday.

The committee that runs the Palayam Muhiyudheen Mosque here decided that the masjid would remain shut till further notice because opening it in strict compliance with the government’s COVID-19 restrictions would be burdensome.

“Around 400 to 500 worshippers come to the mosque at a time and it will be difficult to take down the details of everyone. It is also not possible to restrict the number of worshippers reaching the masjid at the heart of the city,” said Hussain Madavoor, chief Imam of the Palayam Muhiyudheen Mosque.

Pattala Palli, another major juma masjid in the city, will also remain closed. “Unlike in rural areas, mosques in towns will draw more worshippers,” said P.M. Abdul Kareem, member of the managing committee of Pattala Palli here. If one person who offered prayer at the mosque was later confirmed COVID-19 positive, the entire area would be cordoned off, he added.

The decision on reopening of mosques managed by the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulema will be taken in a couple of days. Kozhikode Khazi Jamalullaily Thangal said the decision on reopening of the mosques would be taken after discussions with religious scholars.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 11:04:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/major-mosques-to-remain-closed/article31768849.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY