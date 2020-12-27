Major irrigation projects in Wayanad will be commissioned in four years: CM

Kalpetta

27 December 2020 22:30 IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Sunday that major irrigation projects in Wayanad such as Karapuzha and Banasura Sagar projects would be commissioned in four years.

Addressing a select group here on Sunday as part of the ‘Kerala Paryadanam,’ Mr. Vijayan said Karapuzha and Banasura Sagar irrigation projects would be commissioned by the end of 2023 and 2024 respectively.

As many as eight acres had been acquired for the Karapuzha reservoir recently, and it would help double the storage capacity of the dam, he said.

The government was seriously considering to set up an airstrip in the district, especially in the wake of recent natural disasters, the Chief Minister said.

Projects would be executed in a time-bound manner to mitigate the escalating man-animal conflict in the district and steps had been adopted to provide land to all landless tribespeople, Mr. Vijayan said.

Steps were under way to set up a coffee park in the district to solve the issues of coffee farmers, he said.

C.K. Saseendran, MLA, presided over the function. Revenue Minister E. Chandrashekharan; O.R. Kelu, MLA, CPI(M) district secretary P. Gagarin and others were present.

Though Jose Porunnedom, Bishop of the Syro-Malabar Diocese of Mananthavady, had also been invited, he stayed away from the programme. Bishop House sources said that the Bishop could not attend the programme as he had already scheduled to attend another function.