Major irrigation projects in Wayanad will be commissioned in four years: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Sunday that major irrigation projects in Wayanad such as Karapuzha and Banasura Sagar projects would be commissioned in four years.
Addressing a select group here on Sunday as part of the ‘Kerala Paryadanam,’ Mr. Vijayan said Karapuzha and Banasura Sagar irrigation projects would be commissioned by the end of 2023 and 2024 respectively.
As many as eight acres had been acquired for the Karapuzha reservoir recently, and it would help double the storage capacity of the dam, he said.
The government was seriously considering to set up an airstrip in the district, especially in the wake of recent natural disasters, the Chief Minister said.
Projects would be executed in a time-bound manner to mitigate the escalating man-animal conflict in the district and steps had been adopted to provide land to all landless tribespeople, Mr. Vijayan said.
Steps were under way to set up a coffee park in the district to solve the issues of coffee farmers, he said.
C.K. Saseendran, MLA, presided over the function. Revenue Minister E. Chandrashekharan; O.R. Kelu, MLA, CPI(M) district secretary P. Gagarin and others were present.
Though Jose Porunnedom, Bishop of the Syro-Malabar Diocese of Mananthavady, had also been invited, he stayed away from the programme. Bishop House sources said that the Bishop could not attend the programme as he had already scheduled to attend another function.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath