Major fronts play the development card in Kasaragod

April 05, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - KASARAGOD

In the scorching afternoon heat of Motta village in Uduma Assembly constituency, 65-year-old Fathima Beevi eagerly awaits the arrival of Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate M.V. Balakrishnan. As his vehicle procession approached, a burst of crackers and applause erupted, accompanied by rhythmic drumbeats and enthusiastic chants. Amidst the vibrant display of umbrellas, Fathima Beevi joined the crowd in rallying behind the LDF candidate, expressing her support amidst spirited slogans.

Staunch supporter

“If there is anyone who can fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party, it is the CPI(M) and LDF,” she declared, echoing sentiments shared by many attendees. Mr. Balakrishnan raised several issues in his speech, including the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the perceived failure of Congress MPs to address crucial matters in Parliament.

The LDF’s elaborate campaign is aimed at regaining the Kasaragod constituency, which they lost to the United Democratic Front (UDF) in 2019. Across the seven Assembly constituencies, functions were organised to introduce to the masses Mr. Balakrishnan, who expressed confidence in his ability to bring about positive change.

He emphasised the need for change and development in the region, citing dissatisfaction with the performance of the previous UDF representative, Rajmohan Unnithan.

Meanwhile, at Pazhyangadi in Kalyasseri Assembly constituency, Mr. Unnithan sounded confident about securing another victory. He highlighted his track record of development activities across the Assembly constituencies and emphasised the Congress’s strong opposition to both the LDF and the BJP.

“The election results will prove me right. People are well aware of the development activities in the Assembly constituencies and the stance taken by the Congress against the LDF in the State and the BJP. They have accepted me and I have been with them through their good and bad times,” he added.

‘Only one fits the bill’

Despite Kalyassery being an LDF stronghold, residents like 38-year-old Shaheed voiced support for Mr. Unnithan, citing his achievements during his tenure as MP. While acknowledging the CPI(M)’s strength in the State, Shaheed emphasised the importance of a strong opposition to the BJP, a role he believed only the Congress and UDF could effectively fulfill.

Meanwhile, about 20 kilometres away at Thankayam Mukku in Thrikarippur, BJP leader M.L. Ashwini and her party members embarked on a door-to-door campaign to engage directly with voters. Ms. Ashwini stressed the ‘failure of both the UDF and LDF in bringing development to the region,’ offering voters an alternative to bring in change.

Offering a choice

“While the UDF and the LDF are organising public meetings, my strategy is to go to the people’s homes and meet them,” says Ms. Ashwini. “Despite being elected for so many years, the UDF and LDF have failed to bring development to the region. However, now people have the choice,” she added.

Despite not organising mass programmes like her competitors, Ms. Ashwini’s presence was palpable throughout Thrikkarippur with large cutouts and posters adorning walls and public spaces, signalling the BJP’s intent to make significant inroads into the constituency. As the election fervour intensifies, the battle for Kasaragod Lok Sabha seat promises to be fiercely contested among the major political contenders.