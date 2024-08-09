ADVERTISEMENT

Major fire breakout in godown in Cochin Special Economic Zone

Published - August 09, 2024 02:29 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A major fire broke out in the godown of a company on the first floor of the Cochin Special Economic Zone (CSEZ) campus in Kakkanad on Thursday around 6 p.m.

The fire in the godown storing sanitary napkins and packaging materials raged for over three hours. The company concerned has not been operational for a while, said fire and rescue service sources.

It took five fire units from Thrikkakara, Thripunithura, Pattimattom, Eloor and Gandhi Nagar fire stations and 30-odd firefighters to finally douse the fire around 9.30 p.m.

According to preliminary assessment, short circuit triggered the fire. Timely intervention by firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading.

District fire officer K. Harikumar supervised the operation.

