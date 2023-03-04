HamberMenu
Major fire at vehicle showroom in Thrissur

Three vehicles gutted in fire; Preliminary estimation shows a loss of ₹3 cr  

March 04, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Thrissur 04/03/2023,To go with story Fire and Rescue Services personnel trying to douse the fire that broke out at a vehicle showroom at Kuttanellur on Saturday.

Kerala Thrissur 04/03/2023,To go with story Fire and Rescue Services personnel trying to douse the fire that broke out at a vehicle showroom at Kuttanellur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A major fire broke out at a vehicle showroom in Kuttanellur on Saturday morning. Three vehicles were gutted in the fire.

The fire incident occurred in the showroom of Hyson, a Jeep dealership, at 5.45 a.m. It took 9 Fire and Rescue Services units to douse the fire after an effort that lasted for two-and-a-half hours.

The fire was first spotted by local residents from the service centre. Later, it spread to other parts of the showroom. As security staff were alerted, three Fire and Rescue Services units reached the spot. As they couldn’t control the fire, six more units from various fire stations of the district were pressed into action.

A loss to the tune of ₹3 crore has been estimated in the fire accident.

