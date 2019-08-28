Major facelift for roads in Kannur: Ports Minister Kadannappally Ramachandran

Ports Minister Kadannappally Ramachandran, who represents the Kannur Assembly constituency, has said that the roads in Kannur town and suburbs will be developed with the funding from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Ramachandran said that the town and surrounding areas were set to have an infrastructural facelift with a new flyover, underpasses and widened roads.

The work of the proposed flyover connecting South Bazar and Caltex Junction here would start soon, he said, adding that KIIFB had sanctioned the 130-crore project. There would be service roads and footpaths on both sides of the flyover. An extent of 150 cents of additional land would have to be acquired, he said.

The Minister said that the KIIFB had also approved the 28.68-crore underpass project at Mele Chovva junction here.

The process of acquiring 50.3 cents of additional land was in the final stage.

Plan to widen 11 roads

Mr. Ramachandran said that a 738-crore City Road Improvement programme to widen 11 roads in the constituency as part of the urban road development plans was also in the pipeline as administrative sanction for the project had already been granted. The project, once completed, would end the traffic gridlocks in this town and nearby areas, he said, adding that the roads would be upgraded to international standards.

Compensation

The government was committed to ensuring decent compensation package for owners of the land acquired for the road development programme. An amount of 337 crore had been earmarked for this purpose. The total length of the roads being developed was 43.42 km, he said, noting that an estimated 26 hectares of land must be acquired for the works.