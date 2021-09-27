Major boost for Kottayam Medical College Hospital

KOTTAYAM

27 September 2021 22:43 IST

Minister to launch projects worth ₹9.3-cr.

The functioning of the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) in Kottayam is all set to receive a major boost with the Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday slated to launch a host of new of projects worth ₹9.34 crore.

The projects to be opened during the day include Nursing College Auditorium and Library-Examination Hall, constructed at cost of ₹6.20 crore, the renovated neurosurgery wards, Oxygen Generator at the children's hospital and a nephrology lab, among others.

Hospital authorities said the installation of oxygen generator will make the children's hospital self-sufficient in oxygen supply while the 750 KV generator will facilitate the day-to-day operations of the Medical College Hospital.

The Nephrology Ward will benefit dialysis units at seven locations as well as patients on the Nephrology Ward for tests related to kidney transplant surgery.

Minister for Co-operation and Registration V.N. Vasavan will preside over the function.

Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, will deliver the keynote address. MCH Superintendent T.K. Jayakumar will present the report.