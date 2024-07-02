Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil issues ultimatum on unified mass in Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese

Major Archbishop of Syro-Malabar Church Raphael Thattil on July 2 directed that the Synod-approved unified mass must be offered in all churches under the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese from July 3.

This comes a day after representatives of Catholic Nazrani Sangham requested Archbishop Thattil and apostolic administrator Bosco Puthur to celebrate the unified mass on the day, which is observed as Syro-Malabar Church Day/St Thomas Day. The Samyukta Sabha Samrakshana Samity, a laity group in the archdiocese that is supportive of the unified mass, had said that July 3 would be the last chance for “rebel” priests to obey the Synod on the mode of mass.

In a video message addressed to priests, nuns and members of the congregation, the Archbishop underscored the importance of offering unified mass in the archdiocese as well, reminding that this had been decided upon by bishops in the Synod meeting of 1999. Seeking full cooperation in this regard, he said priests who failed to heed this would have to “face disciplinary action” based on rules that governed the Church.

While expressing the hope that none would leave the Church, he cautioned Church members and told them to be vigilant against “moves to leave the Church and become an independent Church under the Pope.”

Stating that the Pope Francis too had reaffirmed the need for unified mass and had sent a dedicated letter, Archbishop Thattil reminded that all 34 of the 35 dioceses under the Church and Syro-Malabar congregations abroad had already implemented directions regarding unified mass. “It is all the more important to implement it in the Ernakulam-Anglamaly archdiocese as well since it is the central diocese of the Church,” he said.

Expressing concern at talks held at the Synod level and the multiple messages sent by the Pope were of little use, he said those who still failed to heed the directions to observe unified mass “had no place in the Church.”

Stating that unity is at the core of church fellowship, he said unified mass ought to be introduced in a phased manner in all churches under the archdiocese. In this, the priest would face the congregation while commemorating the birth and public life of Jesus Christ. He then would offer prayers facing the altar, which represents prayers offered facing Christ, before yet again facing the congregation at the conclusion of the Holy Mass, the Archbishop said.

The Syro-Malabar Church had in June issued an ultimatum to dissenting priests to follow the unified mass or to face expulsion.

Demands of AMT

The Archdiocesan Movement for Transparency (AMT) had on June 30 reasserted its stand that it would permit only the mode of worship where the priest faced the congregation during the entire mass, in the archdiocese.

Stating that they had little faith in conciliatory talks of the Synod, AMT members had sought the resignation of Bosco Puthur and Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath for having allegedly portrayed priests and members of the archdiocese in bad light.

AMT’s spokesman Riju Kanjookaran said 450 priests and 6 lakh Church members were united and would oppose the “imposition” of unified mass.

