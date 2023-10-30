Maj Gen J.S. Mangat is Additional DG, NCC

October 30, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Major General J.S. Mangat has assumed charge as Additional Director General of the NCC Directorate (Kerala & Lakshadweep) at Thiruvananthapuram.

Major General J.S. Mangat was commissioned in the Regiment of 62 CAVALRY/Armed Corps on December 19, 1987. He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun.

The General Officer has served in all parts of the country, both in staff and during command. His appointments include Brigadier Q of HQ 9 Corps at Yol Cantonment, Deputy Commandant and Chief Instructor of the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun.

He was also Additional Director General of the Armed Corps of Army Headquarters, New Delhi. He is now the colonel of the Regiment for 62 CAVALRY and 69 Armed Regiment.

